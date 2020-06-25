NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish jets carry out more than 30 violations of Greek airspace

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Greek military authorities reported a total of 33 violations of the country’s national airspace by nine Turkish jets on Thursday in the eastern and central Aegean.

The nine aircraft, identified as eight F-16s and one CN-235, also violated the regulations of the Athens Flight Information Region on 12 occasions in the single day.

Fourteen of the 33 violations were overflights conducted by the Turkish F-16s above Greek islands. Four of the Turkish jets were armed, while Greek pilots engaged in two mock dogfights.

