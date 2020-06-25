ATHEX: Worries send stocks lower

Mounting concerns about tourism across Europe took a toll on the Greek stock market, which suffered a second day of significant losses on Thursday without daily turnover even reaching the 50-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 650.60 points, shedding 2.17% from Wednesday’s 665.01 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 2.51% to 1,569.23 points.

The banks index dropped 2.33%, with Piraeus decreasing 2.70%, Alpha shrinking 2.69%, Eurobank losing 2.10% and National easing 1.96%.

Aegean Air sank 4.71%, OTE telecom parted with 4.35%, OPAP gave up 3.87% and Sarantis conceded 3.85%, as Motor Oil and Coca-Cola HBC each fell 3.31% and Ellaktor improved 2.80%.

In total 26 stocks posted gains, 61 took losses and 24 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to €48.8 million, down from Wednesday’s €49.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.03% to close at 48.83 points.