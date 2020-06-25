Two out of three potential visitors to Greece have declared their readiness to travel within two to four months after the lifting of restrictions in their countries, with favored destinations being those with efficient management of the pandemic, such as Greece. Even so, the top preference for potential tourists is Spain, followed by Italy and then Greece, according to a survey conducted by Horwath HTL, an international tourism consultancy.

The survey questioned 1,000 people in the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden and Bulgaria between June 8 and 22.

It found that over two-thirds of respondents are optimistic about the future of tourism and travel. After the lifting of restrictions, 61% of people surveyed want to go on holiday within less than four months, of which 30.44% would travel abroad within two months. More than half said they want this trip to be abroad (52.48%) and feel safe enough to travel by plane (63.91%).

Among eight Mediterranean destinations, Spain garnered the most votes (22.04%), ahead of Italy (15.70%) and Greece (15.01%), while Cyprus ranks seventh (4.68%). The top destinations in Greece are Halkidiki (18.35%), Crete (15.60%) and Santorini (13.76%).