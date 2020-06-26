The economy, tourism and rising tensions with Turkey were the focus of a series of contacts made by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday, which included a phone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The premier’s talk with the French leader focused on Greek-French relations, developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and preparations ahead of a European Union summit on July 17 and 18.

Their call followed a scathing attack a few days earlier by Macron on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over developments in Libya, and his call for a tougher stance against Ankara by the EU.

Also in light of next month’s EU summit, Mitsotakis discussed the 750-billion-euro Recovery Fund and the Multiannual Fiscal Framework, as well as Turkey, in a video conference earlier in the day with European Council President Charles Michel.

Regarding the government’s other top priority, tourism, the premier assured members of the Association of Greek Tourism Enterprises (SETE) during their general assembly yesterday that there are still enough resources to get through this difficult year, emphasizing that if necessary they will be given extra help from the state by the end of July.

Moreover, Mitsotakis announced “a bold reduction” in the amount of tax paid in advance, and said that Parliament is currently debating a law that will allow microcredit, without guarantees, for entrepreneurs and very small businesses.

He also also said another bill is in the pipeline that will regulate private debt, fix problematic corporate schemes and offer a “second chance” to anyone that took part in a state plan but ultimately failed to serve it.