Anastasiades: The use of weapons will mean the end of Greek-Cypriots

TAGS: Cyprus

Any attempt to use military means to resolve the Cypriot issue will mean the end of Creek-Cypriots on the island, President Nicos Anastasiades has said, according to a short excerpt from a news show that will be aired in the country on July 1.

“If we consider that we can provide a solution militarily, through militarization, this will be the end of Cypriot Hellenism, which is something I do not want,” he told Cypriot channel RIK.

“This is not a note of pessimism or surrender, quite the opposite. You have to know the facts if you choose weapons,” he added, noting that the only “weapons” used by Cyprus is diplomacy. 

