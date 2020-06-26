NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Bottleneck at Greek-Bulgarian border as tourists flock in

Photo: Screengrab from Skai TV

Cars formed three-kilometre lines at the Greek-Bulgarian border crossing of Promachonas-Kulata on Friday as tourists from the Balkans continued to flock in, more than a week after Greece opened its northern borders which followed a three-month-long lockdown.

Vehicles were backed up onto the national highway since early Friday morning. Greek broadcaster Skai reported that most visitors were heading to the region of Halkidiki, Pierria, the seaside towns of Katerini, Kavala and the island of Thassos.

Several tourists said they were planning to take a ferry to the islands of the northeastern Aegean, such as Lemnos, Lesvos and Chios.

