New Kiato-Diakofto-Aigio railway line is launched

A new railway line that connects the towns of Kiato, Diakofto and Aigio in the northern Peloponese went into operation on Thursday, the Ministry of Development & Investments announced.

The line includes three railway stations at Xylokastro, Akrata and Aigio, and six railway stops at Diminio, Lykoporia, Lygia, Platanos, Diakofto and Eliki.

The project, undertaken by ErgOSE SA with a budget total of 848 million euros and co-financed by the EU's Cohesion Fund 2000-2006 and NSRF resources, includes the construction of the second Corinth-Kiato railway line of 22.3 km, as well as the construction of the new 70 km Kiato-Aigio line, along with the construction of the railway stations, the installation of signaling posts, and the relevant telecommunications infrastructures.

[ANA-MPA]