Emirates announced on Friday it will be adding seven more destinations to its flight schedule in July, including Athens.

These include Khartoum (3 July), Amman (5 July), Osaka (7 July), Narita (8 July), Athens (15 July), Larnaca (15 July) and Rome (15 July).

These additions increase the total number of destinations that Emirates is offering to 48, facilitating additional travel options through a connection in Dubai.