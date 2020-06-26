Denmark to pay 3 million euros to support unaccompanied refugees

Denmark signed a deal with Greece on Friday to offer about three million euros to Greece to built facilities for unaccompanied refugee and migrant children in the country and launch integration programs.

The offered amount is to be spent on setting up accommodation facilities for unaccompanied minors, each with a capacity to house 20-40 children, between June 1 and November 30, 2021.

According to the plan, which will be implemented in two phases, Greek authorities will have to built facilities for up to 4,000 unaccompanied children.

The plan also includes the education, training and programs for the integration of the minors in Greek society, depending on the age of the children.

“The decision to make the contribution comes after the pressure at the Greek-Turkish border, following Ankara's announcement on February 29 that Turkey's borders with Europe are open and the recognition of the difficult humanitarian situation that refugees and migrants face, including some 5,500 unaccompanied children in Greece,” Greek authorities said.

The agreement was signed by Alternate Minister of Migration and Asylum George Koumoutsakos and Danish Minister for Development Cooperation Rasmus Prehn, according to a statement Friday.