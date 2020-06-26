Marriage, civil partnership certificates added to online gov’t portal

As part of an ongoing effort to digitize the state in Greece, the Digital Governance Ministry announced that citizens will be able to issue birth, marriage and civil partnership certificates from their computer of mobile phone as of Friday, by linking to the government’s online portal.

Furthermore, parents will now be able to issue municipal registration certificates and other civil registry documents for their underage children.

The procedure is very simple and is done by using a person’s tax number on reg.services.gov.gr.

The documents available are those that have been issued or changed after August 5, 2013. For earlier certificates, the ministry said it will announce an alternative procedure in due time.

The portal, which was launched three weeks ago, already offers marital status and citizenship certificates and will soon add death certificates and allow citizens to issue documents for close relatives.

In three weeks of operation, the portal has issued more than 66,000 municipal registry certificates.