NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Two arrested over child abduction attempt in Pyrgos

TAGS: Crime

Two arrests were made on Friday over an alleged attempt to abduct a 14-year-old in the town of Pyrgos in southern Greece. 

The two suspects, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested after the 14-year-old filed a complaint according to which he was approached while walking in the street on Thursday by the two men in a van.

The boy said they claimed that his mother had sent them and tried unsuccessfully to convince him to get into their vehicle. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 