Two arrested over child abduction attempt in Pyrgos

Two arrests were made on Friday over an alleged attempt to abduct a 14-year-old in the town of Pyrgos in southern Greece.

The two suspects, both Bulgarian nationals, were arrested after the 14-year-old filed a complaint according to which he was approached while walking in the street on Thursday by the two men in a van.



The boy said they claimed that his mother had sent them and tried unsuccessfully to convince him to get into their vehicle.