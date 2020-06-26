Coronavirus infections rise by another 22, deaths remain stable

The number of total coronavirus cases in Greece rose to 3,343 on Friday afternoon from 3,321 the previous day after the Health Ministry announced 22 new cases.

The death toll since the start of the crisis remained steady at 191, according to the National Organization for Public Health’s daily bulletin, though the number of patients in intensive care rose to 11 from Thursday’s nine.

Of the total infections, 55.7% have been linked to another domestic case and 22.3% are believed to be associated with travel abroad.

Among the patients who died of Covid-19, 95.8% had underlying health problems or were aged 70 years old and above.