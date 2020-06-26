Anarchist squats raided in Athens district of Exarchia

Police raided two anarchist squats in the downtown Athens neighborhood of Exarchia on Friday, a continuation of the conservative government’s pledge to crack down on lawlessness in the broader area.

The property of the Hellenic Railways Organization, the buildings at 52 and 56 Dervenion Street had been occupied by anarchists since 2016. No squatters were in the buildings at the time of the raids, during which officers confiscated helmets, fire extinguishers and gas masks.

One of the squats, number 56, is believed to have been used by squatters as a refuge during clashes with police while the other was less frequented due to structural stability issues.