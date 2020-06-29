The European Commission is launching proceedings against Greece over its failure to provide data regarding the reduction of emissions of five major pollutants by 2030 and beyond.

A Commission representative confirmed on Friday that Greece has not sent a risk assessment report, as was expected of it, to Brussels.

The report should provide a detailed analysis of the danger over the next decade and beyond posed by the non-achievement of the goals to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx), non-methane volatile organic compounds (NMVOCs), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ammonia (NH3) and fine particles (PM 2.5).

According to the Commission’s first report on the evaluation of the implementation of the relevant directive (2016/2284), published on Friay, most member-states are at risk of failing to comply with their commitments to reduce emissions in 2020 or 2030.

The report demonstrates the need for additional measures to reduce air pollution.