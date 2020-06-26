Elderly Volos man hospitalized after collapsing due to starvation

A 74-year-old man in the eastern town of Volos was rushed to hospital on Thursday evening after collapsing from starvation in his home.

According to local media, the unnamed man relied on the charity of neighbors and the Church for food and other necessities, but had not been seen around the neighborhood in recent days.

Staff from the municipal authority’s Help at Home program were dispatched to his home after a call from concerned neighbors and found that the 74-year-old man had collapsed as a result of food deprivation.

The municipal authority is reportedly looking into putting the man in a care home or finding some other way to provide him with the support he needs.

The incident comes a few days after a 9-year-old girl fainted from hunger outside a bakery in the southern Aegean island of Rhodes.

Media on the island said the child’s mother has been unemployed for several months after her unemployment benefits ran out because she was unable to find her usual seasonal work as a hotel cleaner.