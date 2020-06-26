POMIDA warns property owners over undeclared spaces

The national federation of property owners (POMIDA) warned on Friday that the extension of the deadline for the declaration of hitherto undeclared spaces in buildings, set to clear Parliament on Monday, does not concern any empty flats or those declared to have no electricity supply.



The deadline for the addition of undeclared square meterage expires on Tuesday, but the government will extend it by two months, to August 31.



However, POMIDA warns property owners that this only concerns properties registered as being inhabited and connected to the power grid. Declarations are made via a special platform of the association of municipal authorities (KEDE).