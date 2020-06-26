SEV calls for fast reforms, investments

The conditions created by the pandemic call for consistency and speed in the implementation of reforms and for the socially sensitive, fair and efficient management of the significant European resources to come, according to the new president of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), Dimitris Papalexopoulos.

In an online debate organized by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, Papalexopoulos stated that the main priorities for a dynamic economic restart are strengthening investment in infrastructure, with an emphasis on digital transformation and the green circular economy, and upgrading human resources skills, as well as enhancing the country’s production base as international supply chains are being restructured.

The head of Greece’s industrialists also highlighted the investment opportunities emerging in several productive sectors of the Greek economy, such as food, pharmaceuticals, energy saving, waste management and logistics, combined with the country’s precious human capital.

He also placed emphasis on the need for businesses to get closer to society, increasing the participation of industry in the economy, the growth of investments and the acceleration of reforms.