Amounts paid for coronavirus campaign to be published Monday, says MP

The government will be publishing the exact amounts paid to media through its “Stay Home” coronavirus lockdown campaign on Monday, a ruling party lawmaker said Saturday.

The statement came amid growing calls for a detailed disclosure of how some 20 million euros was allocated to media outlets promoting the government’s public health message.

“You will see that the numbers that have circulated though various reports recently are not correct,” Konstantinos Kyranakis told private broadcaster Skai on Saturday.

Opposition parties have claimed that the government is delaying the publication of the data because it does not want to be seen to have favored certain outlets over others.