Concerts, conferences, summer camps return on Monday

In a further easing of restrictions relating to the spread of the coronavirus, the government announced Saturday that concerts and conferences will return and casinos and summer camps will reopen on Monday.

The Development Ministry specified eight “economic activities” that will restart or reopen: summer camps, cinema and theatre canteens, conferences and trade fairs, concerts, cultural associations, movie theatres, casinos and cable cars.

It also cautioned that social distancing rules and hygiene directives must be respected to avoid contagion.

Greece will allow all international arrivals to all airports as of July 1, as the country attempts to salvage the tourism season.