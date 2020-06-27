BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Food-drink exports webinar planned for Thursday

TAGS: Food, Business, Discussion

The Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Foreign Ministry are organizing a webinar for Thursday about the food and drink sector in the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Portugal.

Participation in the online seminar, which starts at 1 p.m., is free for anyone who registers through www.acci.gr up until Wednesday.

To find out more, call 210.338.2252.

