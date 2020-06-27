BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Infocom Security Digital Week starts Wednesday

The Infocom Security Digital Week, themed “The Human-Tech Factor of Cyber Security,” begins on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and runs through Friday.

Its program, which is free to watch online, includes presentations, discussions, webinars and workshops regarding online security through a user-friendly platform on www.clickevents.gr.

For more information, visit www.infocomsecurity.gr.

