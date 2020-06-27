BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Commercial property rentals in the spotlight

TAGS: Property, Coronavirus, Special Event

The Center for European Constitutional Law (CECL) is holding an online seminar titled “Rentals: Commercial and Short-Term” from 4 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. 

The event, which will also address the impact of Covid-19 on commercial property, is addressed to accountants, lawyers and corporate legal counselors.

To register, visit www.cecl.gr.

