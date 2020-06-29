Greece is one of the European Union countries to have made the most progress in reducing fatalities on its roads, according to statistics from the European Transport Safety Council, which ranks it second in the 27-state bloc with roads deaths down 44.4 percent between 2010 and 2019.

Norway is in first place, having reduced fatalities by 48.6 percent during the period. After Greece it’s Switzerland with 42.8 percent, Latvia with 38.5 percent and Portugal with 34.5 percent.

The EU average is 23.7 percent with a total of 22,659 deaths on roads recorded last year, compared to 29,682 in 2010.

According to the ETSC, the bloc is far from its goal of reducing road deaths by 50 percent by 2020.

The lockdowns contributed to fewer accidents, but the drop is not expected to be enough to help reach the target.