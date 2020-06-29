Amid the political storm sparked last week by what appear to be damning revelations about the previous SYRIZA government, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking to continue his stance of political moderation to tackle the major issues facing the country.

According to his aides, Mitsotakis, who is going through the best period so far of his time in office with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the Evros border crisis in March, has from the outset tried to form a consensus within his own party and with the opposition regarding all the major issues – from the name deal with North Macedonia, the pandemic, relations with Turkey as well as the anticipated economic crisis.

In the same vein, he is also seeking a moderate stance regarding the backlash against the previous government in its handling of the Novartis affair. Although aides say the government will not deviate from its mantra that “everything must come to light” regarding the role of SYRIZA ministers in the affair, Mitsotakis does not want the issue to become a source of acute polarization, which is the aim of several ruling party deputies.

Against this backdrop, there are two views regarding the reshuffle. One view is that it should give more MPs a portfolio to maintain a balance within New Democracy, while the other suggests he should govern with those deemed most appropriate, disregarding internal party balances.