Email, mobile phone hacker nabbed in Athens

TAGS: Crime

Officers of the police cybercrime unit arrested a 23-year-old hacker in Athens on Saturday on the charge of illegally accessing information systems.

According to the investigation, the man, with the help of unknown accomplices, hacked the phones of employees of companies based abroad through the SIM swap method and gained illegal access to their personal e-mail inboxes, as well as their personal accounts on online platforms.

He was tracked down after police were informed by foreign authorities that he had hacked the accounts of at least seven foreign companies operating on the internet.

According to the police the companies in question determined that the damage they suffered exceeds 1,000,000 euros.

