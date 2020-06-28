Grand Walk of Athens getting longer

Cyclists ride down a section of Panepistimiou Street, which is included in the Grand Walk, a network of pedestrianized streets and bicycle lanes in the center of Athens. The most recent extension to the network was at Syntagma Square over the weekend, with a reduction in the number of lanes for motor vehicles from six to four. The intervention is on the section from the intersection with Karagiorgis Servias to that with Mitropoleos. The project aims to free up 50,000 sq.m. of space, create 2,000 motorcycle parking spots and 12 taxi stands, and speed up bus services. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]