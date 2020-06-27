Popular soccer coach laid to rest

Greek soccer coach Nikos Alefantos was laid to rest at the First Cemetery of Athens on Saturday.



His funeral was attended by leading figures of Greek soccer, including Olympiakos chairman Vangelis Marinakis, legendary stars like Nikos Anastopoulos, Mimis Domazos and Antonis Antoniadis as well as Piraeus Mayor Yiannis Moralis.

Alefantos passed away last Tuesday after suffering a heart attack, aged 81.

He was born in Athens and was an ardent Olympiakos supporter. He was involved with a long list of teams during his career, including Olympiakos, Asteras Exarchia and Atromitos Piraeus, and was known and loved for his eccentric outbursts on and off the pitch.