Travellers to Greece required to fill in passenger location form

International travellers will be required to fill in a detailed passenger form specifying the country they came from and the address of their stay during their holiday, as part of the measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus as the country reopens all airports on July 1, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said on Saturday.

The Passenger Locator Form (PLF) will have to be completed online at least 48 hours before entering the country and includes information such as the duration of previous stays in other countries, CAA said in a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued Sayirday.

The form, as well as details on what foreign travellers can expect arriving from air, sea and land as of July 1 can be found on the link https://travel.gov.gr