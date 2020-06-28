10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Greek authorities reported ten new coronavirus cases since Saturday afternoon, but no new deaths.

Total confirmed coronavirus cases now stand at 3,376, with 191 deaths.

There are 10 patients on ventilators and 119 have exited intensive care units.

Despite being widely commended for having successfully contained the spread of the pandemic, Greek authorities are still wary. There are several reports of people flouting social distancing rules, and local alerts, such as the one Sunday on an island close to the capital Athens, where a test on an arrival from abroad came up positive, but not before the person had already been at a well-attended local funeral.

[AP]