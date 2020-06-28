BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Thessaly attracts huge interest for photovoltaics

CHRYSSA LIAGGOU

TAGS: Energy

The region of Thessaly, central Greece, has filled up with consultants, agents, so-called "pirates" and even "sheikhs," aiming to serve or utilize the requirements of domestic and foreign groups in terms of large, flat areas of land to install photovoltaic systems.

Some appear as representatives of sheikhs and ask for land of 6-8 square kilometers (with the aim of negotiating with interested companies at a later date), while the pirates submit an application to the Regulatory Authority for Energy (RAE) without even having signed an agreement with the land owner in order to then sell the license to the interested company.

