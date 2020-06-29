Foreign Minister Dendias to visit Tunisia on Monday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Tunisia on Monday where he wil discuss developments in Libya and the wider Eastern Mediterranean in meetings with the country's political leadership, the foreign ministry announced.

During his visit, Dendias will be received by the country’s President, Kais Saied, and Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, and will also have talks with his counterpart, Noureddine Erray.

The talks will also discuss issues pertaining to the Middle East and EU-Tunisian relations.

The two countries will also sign a Maritime Transport Agreement.