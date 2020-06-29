Kos to host German doctors for free as recognition for Covid-19 work

The southeastern island of Kos will host 170 German doctors for free as of Monday “in recognition and gratitude for their contribution in combating the coronavirus in Germany," the Greek tourism ministry said on Sunday.

The doctors will fly into the island on Monday afternoon, in the first international flight on a Greek regional airport since the coronavirus lockdown in March, and two days ahead of the official reopening to passenger flights in all regional airports.

The flight is expected to touch down at 6 p.m.

The passenger flight will include senior officials from German tour operator TUI who will meet with Tourism Minister Harry Theoharis on the island and sign a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.