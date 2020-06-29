Two arrested after throwing coffee at Athens mayor

Two people were arrested in connection with an attack against Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis on Sunday night in central Athens and were expected to appear before a prosecutor later on Monday.

The two suspects were among the five detained by police over the incident on Sunday evening.

A group of about 20 people hurled coffee cups and water bottles at the mayor as he was leaving an event in the district of Metaxourgio.

The group fled the scene while they were being booed by some local residents.