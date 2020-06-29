Syntagma section of the Grand Walk completed

Municipal crews completed on Monday morning the adjustments on the lower side of Athens’ Syntagma Square which will created two lanes for pedestrians, as part of the Grand Walk project.

Work started on Saturday afternoon and has added more than 1,000 square meters of public space for Athenians, deputy mayor Vasilis Axiotis told private broadcaster Skai on Monday.

The intervention stretches from the intersection with Karagiorgi Servias to that with Mitropoleos and includes new greenery and benches surrounding the trees.

The Grand Walk project’s aim is to free up 50,000 square meters of space, create 2,000 parking spots for motorcycles and 12 taxi stands, and speed up bus services.