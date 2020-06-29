Plane skids off Kozani runway
Online
A single-engine training aircraft belonging to a pilot training company in Kozani skidded off the runway on Monday as it was about to take off from Kozani Airport in northern Greece, without resulting in any serious damage.
A single-engine training aircraft belonging to a pilot training company in Kozani skidded off the runway on Monday as it was about to take off from Kozani Airport in northern Greece, without resulting in any serious damage.
Two fire trucks and an ambulance rushed to the scene but no fire broke out and there were no injuries.
The young pilot was unharmed and was transported to Kozani hospital by EKAB ambulance for precautionary reasons.