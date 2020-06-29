Police seize 11 kilos of pure heroin at Piraeus

Two drug traffickers who covered about 11 kilos of pure heroin with toothpaste to avoid detection were arrested on Monday after a coordinated operation by police officers at the port of Piraeus.



The two women, a 47-year-old Greek and a 25-year-old Albanian national, were arrested in possession of 21 nylon bags of various sizes in their luggage containing 11.252 kilograms of pure heroin.



In a bid to dodge detection, they had reportedly covered the drugs with a large amount of toothpaste.



Police reckon the pair are members of an organized drug trafficking network, operating mainly in popular tourist destinations in Crete and the Dodecanese islands in the southeastern Aegean.