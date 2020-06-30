Early reactions to the government bill regarding public protests suggests that we should expect very little in the form of constructive criticism.

However, it is the responsibility of all parties across the ideological spectrum that they meet society’s demand that the right to demonstrate, as foreseen by the Constitution, does not degenerate into an alibi for torturing the majority.

Raising meaningful objection is one thing. Indulging in blanket rejectionism against a much-delayed reform is quite another.