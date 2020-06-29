ATHEX: Stocks head south for fourth trading day

The benchmark at the Greek stock market declined on Monday for the fourth day in a row, a sequence unseen since early February, as global concerns over the pandemic return in response to the continued rise of global coronavirus cases. The start of some key corporate bond issues, such as those by GEK Terna and Lamda Development, has reduced liquidity in the market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 635.86 points, shedding 0.95% from Friday’s 641.95 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.96% to 1,533.74 points.

The banks index decreased 1.78%, with Piraeus tumbling 3.44%, National falling 2.33%, Eurobank giving up 1.24% and Alpha down 1.17%.

Public Power Corporation sank 3.76%, Sarantis conceded 2.38%, Motor Oil dropped 2.09% and Coca-Cola HBC parted with 1.93%, while Ellaktor rebounded 2.53% and Fourlis Holdings advanced 1.90%.

In total 25 stocks reported gains, 64 suffered losses and 17 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 43.3 million euros, up from last Friday’s €40.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.16% to close at 49.05 points.