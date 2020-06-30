Gas to return to underwater cavity, this time for storage

State asset utilization fund TAIPED announced on Monday a tender to concede the development and operation of the underwater natural cavity from the almost exhausted natural gas reserve known as Notia Kavala, with the aim of turning it into a natural gas storage space.



Kathimerini understands there is informal interest in the tender from domestic firm Energean and a host of other groups, both local and foreign.



The tender, which has been maturing for at least five years, notably prevents entries from or based in countries considered to be ‘not cooperating.’



Bids for the tender are due by August 31.