A small tweak to the terms of the state subsidy program for part-time labor, known as Syn-Ergasia, is expected to raise the number of participating companies.

After the low take-up rate of the first 15 days, the Syn-Ergasia project will as of Tuesday allow enterprises participating for the month of July to arrange the time of labor on a monthly basis, as opposed to weekly.

This is a shift implemented following pressure by companies mainly in the industrial sector, but it also concerns all sectors with shift workers, as they could not participate in the previous system for the arrangement of labor every week. Therefore the Labor Ministry’s Ergani online hirings register has announced that, as of Tuesday, it is accepting the average reduction of working hours for any salary workers entering the Syn-Ergasia program per month and not per week.

This is also a crucial week for the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA), as hundreds of thousands of companies and self-employed professionals are due to pay their social security contributions, while the Easter bonus is due to be paid today by companies allowed to delay it in April.