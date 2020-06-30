EPP head calls for more EU support for Greece, Cyprus vis-a-vis Turkey

The chairman of the European People’s Party (EPP) and German MEP on Tuesday urged the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell, to call for debate on “ongoing and repeated Turkish aggressions” against Greece and Cyprus.

“Europe should stand with Greece to defend its borders and with Cyprus to safeguard it’s territorial waters,” Webber wrote in a tweet, saying that the EPP wants an “urgent” debate on the subject to discuss the European Union’s response to Turkish actions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“We will not be blackmailed!” Webber said.

Webber’s call for a debate comes a week after Borrell visited Greece and Cyprus, and expressed concern about deteriorating relations with Ankara.