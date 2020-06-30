Hit-and-run death of Bulgarian soccer fan raised to felony manslaughter

A 26-year-old woman who had been arrested on misdemeanor charges in the northern port city of Thessaloniki for the hit-and-run death of a 28-year-old Bulgarian man has been re-arrested and charged with felony manslaughter, the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA) reported on Tuesday.

The suspect had been in early January arrested shortly after running over the 28-year-old near the Thessaloniki Concert Hall and abandoning her victim.

The incident occurred during clashes between local soccer fans and a group of Bulgarians – including the victim – who were in the northern port city to support a rival club.

According to the ANA-MPA, the 26-year-old woman has been re-arrested on more serious charged on the basis of new evidence uncovered by the Thessaloniki police’s special department for fan violence indicating that may have been involved in the attack on the 28-year-old man and his fellow club members.

Her involvement, the ANA-MPA suggested, may be linked to her boyfriend, a 48-year-old man whose name appears on the lease of the rental car that the suspect was driving at the time of the incident.