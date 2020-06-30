Turkish F-16s conduct unauthorized flights over Agathonisi, Farmakonisi

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets conducted unauthorized flights over the eastern Aegean islands of Agathonisi and Framakonisi on Tuesday morning, a day after a visit to the area by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

The jets entered the Athens Flights Information Region (FIR) without having submitted a flight plan at 10.41 and 10.44 a.m., flying over the two islands at an altitude of 24,000 feet, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said.

The jets were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement, defense sources said.

During a visit to Agathonisi and Leipsoi on Monday, Sakellaropoulou said that Greece will not accept challenges to its national territory.