The rate at which the novel coronavirus is reproducing in Greece is at a very manageable level and a small spike in confirmed infections last week is the result of increased testing in areas where small outbreaks have been contained, according to a special government committee tasked with monitoring the evolution of the virus in the country.

In its latest progress report, the Covid-19 observatory said that the rate of transmission, or Rt, in Greece is at 0.5, well below the level of 1, which indicates when an epidemic is under control.

Greece saw a spike of an average of 22 new infections a day in the June 17-25 period against 13 a day in June 11-17, the report said, adding, however, that the majority of these cases were reported in Xanthi, in northern Greece, which has been dealing with a small outbreak since the start of the month.

In Attica new daily cases are in the single figures despite the much larger concentration of the population in the Greek capital, the report noted.

The number of tests, meanwhile, also rose to 27.44 per 1,000 residents in June 17-25 against 24.45/1,000 the week before that. On average, 4,500 tests were conducted a day in the study period.