PM says focus on labor market amid sluggish tourist season

There’s “a lot of hard work” lying ahead for the government, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his cabinet on Tuesday, warning of “huge difficulties” in the economy and especially in the labor market in the months that lie ahead as a result of the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are closely monitoring developments, mostly in the labor market, and are ready to take additional measures to support the sector if needed,” Mitsotakis said, pointing to concerns in the government from the impact of a very poor tourist season as Greece’s main tourism markets – including the United Kingdom and Germany – continue to struggle with the pandemic.

“We are aware that the bar is set very low and that this will be a very difficult tourist period but we will do the best we can,” he said, adding, however, that Greece has an “organized plan to receive visitors to our country without compromising on safety and public health.”