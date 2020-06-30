FM pledges Greek contribution in international efforts to rebuild Syria

Greece will continue to support international efforts to rebuild Syria and help war refugees return to their homes, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Tuesday.

The pledge was included in a written statement issued after a United Nations’ virtual conference in Brussels where the organization was seeking nearly $10 billion in aid for Syria.

Dendias called for the implementation of Security Council resolutions on Syria and for a political settlement to the conflict without interference from third countries in a way that will secure the Mideast country’s unity, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In the same statement, the Greek foreign minister reiterated criticism of Turkey’s role in the migration crisis saying that Ankara had used refugees as pawns in an attempt to blackmail the European Union.