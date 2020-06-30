Cabinet selects new heads of Greece’s top courts

Greece’s cabinet selected on Tuesday Mary Sharp and Angeliki Alifieropoulou as the new presidents of the Council of State (CoS) and of the Supreme Court, respectively.

The two judicial officials were proposed by Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras.

Sharp was born in Kalamata in 1954 and graduated from Athens Law School in 1977. She has served as CoS vice president since 2011.

She will succeed Athanassios Rantos who retired on Tuesday after reaching the retirement age limit.

Alifieropoulou entered the judiciary in 1979. She will succeed Iosif Tsalganidis who also retires.

Both officials will remain in the judiciary until 30 June 2021.