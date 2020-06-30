Twenty new virus infections confirmed, one death

Greece’s Health Ministry confirmed 20 new coronavirus infections in the country in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 3,409.

Of these, 22.5 percent are related with travel abroad and 55.7 percent relined to a known case.

One more patient died which brought the death toll to 192. The median age of the victims was 76 and 95.8 percent had an underlying illness or was over 70 years of age.

The ministry also said that nine people are intubated while 18 have left ICU.