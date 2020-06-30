Vulnerable civil servants to return to work

Civil servants who belong to high-risk groups will return to work on Wednesday as the special leave of absence due to the coronavirus has ended.



A circular signed by Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos states that those who belong to vulnerable groups and whose jobs entail serving the public should avoid direct contact citizens and instead serve in back office positions.



Otherwise, the relevant services should take care to ensure that the required safety measures are in place – especially dividers between employee and the public – and that antiseptics are available.



Both citizens and employees should also wear masks.