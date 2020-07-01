Dukakis to moderate ‘After the Covid-19 Pandemic’ conference

Former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis will be the moderator on Wednesday of an online conference titled “After the Covid-19 Pandemic: New Alliance, New Order, New Democracy,” organized by the Boston Global Forum and sponsored by the Government of Massachusetts.



The event starts at 3.30 p.m. and ends at 6.45 p.m. Greek time.



It can be livestreamed on bostonglobalforum.org.