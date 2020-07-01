BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Dukakis to moderate ‘After the Covid-19 Pandemic’ conference

TAGS: Conference, Politics, Coronavirus

Former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis will be the moderator on Wednesday of an online conference titled “After the Covid-19 Pandemic: New Alliance, New Order, New Democracy,” organized by the Boston Global Forum and sponsored by the Government of Massachusetts.

The event starts at 3.30 p.m. and ends at 6.45 p.m. Greek time.

It can be livestreamed on bostonglobalforum.org.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 